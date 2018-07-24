'The Four' Judges DJ Khaled & Meghan Trainor Send Demi Lovato 'Positive Love and Energy' (Exclusive)

The stars of The Four are sending their love to Demi Lovato.

ET's Katie Krause was on the red carpet at the Fox singing competition's season finale on Tuesday, where she caught up with judges Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled, who both sent their best wishes to the talented performer. Lovato, 25, was hospitalized earlier in the day following a reported drug overdose.

"I reached out to her management, and I’m going to leave a voice note on her phone when she ever gets to her phone," said Khaled, who opened for Lovato during the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, earlier this year. "But I want to say how much I love her. And I want her to know, thank you so much for being you, because I’ve seen all the great things she’s done when I was on tour with her, talking to kids and telling her stories through her music and personally, backstage."

Lovato's ongoing tour featured pre-show sessions on mental health awareness from Mike Bayer, founder and CEO of CAST Centers, which Lovato co-owns, and chairman of its nonprofit CAST Foundation, and the singer was outspoken with fans about her experiences with addiction and depression.

"I went to one of her sessions and it really touched me," Khaled recalled. "I really got to know her and I told her, I said, 'Man, sometimes people got to go through certain storms so they could tell other people not to go through them'"

"I’m praying for her," he added. "I know she’s a fighter and I love her. And I want her fans and everybody that knows her, bring that positive love and energy so it can reach to her, 'cause I know how much love can make you feel good."

Trainor, who performed with Lovato in tribute to Lionel Richie at the 2016 GRAMMY Awards, told ET that the singer seemed "sober" and "happy" when the pair met at the time. "We like, made a crazy connection."

"I just said we love you, 'cause it's heartbreaking for her, but also her whole team and her family and everyone around her," the singer said of her reaction to Tuesday's news. "I know her team and it must be such a shock for them... I just hope they're all okay, and I hope she's okay right now in the hospital."

Lovato was transported to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after reportedly suffering a drug overdose. According to the dispatch call obtained by ET, Lovato was unconscious when paramedics arrived. TMZ reports that she was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home in Hollywood Hills, California.

The singer's rep later released a statement and an update on her condition, saying, "Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

For more on Lovato, watch the video below.

The Four's season two finale airs Thursday, Aug. 2 on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

READ MORE: Demi Lovato's Hospitalization: A Timeline of Her Recent Struggles

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Demi Lovato's Struggle With Sobriety, In Her Own Words

RELATED: Demi Lovato's Longtime Friends Nick and Joe Jonas Show Support After Her Overdose