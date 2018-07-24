Demi Lovato's Longtime Friends Nick and Joe Jonas Show Support After Her Overdose

Nick and Joe Jonas are sending their love to Demi Lovato.

The two brothers and the 25-year-old singer's longtime friends took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their support after Demi was rushed to the hospital. ET learned that the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer suffered a drug overdose and is now stable, awake and responsive.

"Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well," Demi's former Future Now touring partner, Nick, wrote to his fans on Twitter. "She is a fighter. #prayfordemi."

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Joe, who dated Demi in 2010 after starring in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock together, echoed his brother's sentiments in his own message.

"Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support," the DNCE frontman wrote. "We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi."

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

The eldest Jonas Brother, Kevin, also sent out his thoughts and prayers.

Sending my prayers and thoughts to @ddlovato and her family right now. — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) July 25, 2018

Countless other fans and celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Trainor, also spoke out about Demi's hospitalization. Following the news that the "Skyscraper" singer was awake and with her family, Lady Gaga wrote her own touching post dedicated to Demi.

"We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive," she tweeted. "Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you."

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Demi's reps told ET in a statement: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

For more on Demi's hospitalization, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato's Rep Gives Health Update After Drug Overdose

Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato 'Pushed Away People,' Was 'in a Dark Place' Before Overdose: Sources

Related Gallery