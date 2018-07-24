Fans Emotionally React to Demi Lovato Hospitalization Following Drug Overdose
Demi Lovato's fans are uniting to send the singer their thoughts and prayers.
Lovatics, the 25-year-old "Sober" singer's devoted fan base, got a big shock when Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering from a drug overdose.
Law enforcement told TMZ that Lovato appeared to have suffered from a heroin overdose. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that at 11:22 a.m. they responded to a medical need call. While authorities would not confirm that the woman taken to the hospital was Lovato, ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient is indeed Lovato. Thankfully, another source also told ET that Lovato is now stable.
The former Disney Channel star's fans, as well as a slew of celebrities, took to social media to show their support and raise awareness for mental health.
