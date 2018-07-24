Fans Emotionally React to Demi Lovato Hospitalization Following Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato's fans are uniting to send the singer their thoughts and prayers.

Lovatics, the 25-year-old "Sober" singer's devoted fan base, got a big shock when Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering from a drug overdose.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Lovato appeared to have suffered from a heroin overdose. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that at 11:22 a.m. they responded to a medical need call. While authorities would not confirm that the woman taken to the hospital was Lovato, ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient is indeed Lovato. Thankfully, another source also told ET that Lovato is now stable.

The former Disney Channel star's fans, as well as a slew of celebrities, took to social media to show their support and raise awareness for mental health.

My heart aches to hear the news on Demi Lovato. She needs lots of love and care right now! I am praying she can make a full recovery and be back on the road to being sober again ❤️ — Mrs. C (@spoiledtnwife) July 24, 2018

Depression is not a choice.

Addiction is not a decision.

Mental illness is important.

You are not alone.

We pray for Demi Lovato.



If you need someone to talk to

please call one of the following or RT so that others can.



UK: 0300 123 3393

USA: 1-800-985-5990 — Melissa (@melissahilllll) July 24, 2018

Sad to hear about Demi Lovato... I truly hope she has the support she needs at a time like this. Addiction is no joke and it doesnt matter how long you have been sober. It can come back at any given time. I hope for the best Demi! — Kraze (@wannabekraze) July 24, 2018

She’s our warrior and this is a fight she will win. We are with you @ddlovato, you’ve got this❤️ #PrayForDemi — Demi Lovato News (@WorldDemiLovato) July 24, 2018

The sun will rise and we will try again. We love you so fucking much baby girl, we’ll be by your side. Always @ddlovato 💗 #PrayForDemi#StayStrongDemi — chloie loves demi 🏳️‍🌈 (@devonnescrybaby) July 24, 2018

Praying for you and sending you all the love and healing energy in the world. You have helped so many people get through their darkest moments, and the world will get you through yours with the same level of love and support. You can do this💛💛 @ddlovato — Lina🧚🏻‍♀️ (@celinainthesky) July 24, 2018

You are a warrior. You are our warrior @ddlovato — ddl (@Demzismine) July 24, 2018

Oh My God!! I can’t believe that ur in the hospital😥😥 plzz stay safe and healthy😥 sending so MUCH LOVE❤️!! Praying for @ddlovato#prayfordemi#lovatics#MTVHottest Little Mix pic.twitter.com/h1Gmg5EmrB — Ally (@allymanzo03) July 24, 2018

Mental illness is such a powerful demon, and a constant struggle... but our girl has got this... One move does not erase all the progress nor does it mean she's any less of an inspiration. We love you @ddlovato no matter what, and we're here to stay. We promise. #StayStrongDemi — Demi Lovato News (@WorldDemiLovato) July 24, 2018

