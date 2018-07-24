Demi Lovato 'Awake and Responsive' Following Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato is "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization on Tuesday for a drug overdose, a source tells ET.

The source adds that the singer is also "stable."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that at 11:22 a.m. they responded to a medical need call. Authorities would not confirm that the woman taken to the hospital was Lovato, though ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient is indeed Lovato.

"We transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital,” the spokesperson says.

According to the dispatch call obtained by ET, Lovato was unconscious when paramedics arrived.

TMZ reports that Lovato appears to have suffered from a heroin overdose. According to the outlet, the singer was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home in Hollywood Hills, California.

ET has reached out to Lovato's rep.

On Tuesday, a source told ET that the singer's friends have watched her struggle with addiction over the years, but learned about her overdose in real time. She had apparently been pushing away those with "her best interest in mind."

The source alleged that recently, Lovato has been "depressed, has anxiety and is always late."

"Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around," the source said. "People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind ... She's just not in a good place."

Meanwhile, Lovato's many celebrity friends have sent her messages of support through social media.

"I love u @ddlovato," Ariana Grande tweeted.

"I love @DDLovato so much." Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted. "It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."

