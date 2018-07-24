Demi Lovato 'Pushed Away People,' Was 'in a Dark Place' Before Overdose: Sources

Demi Lovato had been distancing herself from her close friends, multiple sources tell ET as they detail the days leading up to her hospitalization.

The "Skyscraper" singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a drug overdose, sources tell ET, and is now "stable." According to TMZ, Lovato overdosed on heroin. The 25-year-old has always been candid about battling addiction and recently opened up about relapsing after six years in her new song, "Sober."

"Demi has a long history with drug and alcohol abuse. It was never 'just once' for Demi," a source tells ET. "She has a lot of demons. She's been struggling for a long time."

"Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around," the source continues. "People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind."



"She's just not in a good place," the source adds.

A second source tells ET that Lovato's friends have been "very worried" about her and says the singer has been "going out to clubs and staying out all night."



"Lately she has had dark circles under her eyes and she's been wiped out," the source says. "At first, people thought she wasn't sleeping or eating right because she often struggled with past issues of an eating disorder, but then they realized things were much worse. She was able to stay clean for a period of time, but lately she has been on a downward spiral. She seemed to be hanging around with the wrong crowd, one that dabbles in a lot of drugs.”

"Her closest friends have reached out to her, but one has been able to get her to listen," the source says. "[Demi] admitted to friends she was doing too much, but she blamed her behavior on her work.

A third source tells ET that Lovato "has been in a dark place recently, but was honest with herself and the people in her life. She's been getting help and working on overcoming her addiction."

Iggy Azalea also recently admitted to ET she was "worried" about her close friend after Lovato's recent relapse admission.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

