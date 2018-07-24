Demi Lovato's Rep Gives Health Update After Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato's team is speaking out about the singer's drug overdose following her hospitalization on Tuesday morning. Sources previously told ET that the 25-year-old was "awake and responsive." Now, her rep is confirming she is conscious and surrounded by family.

"Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," her rep said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Lovato was transported to a Los Angeles hospital, where she was treated for a drug overdose, sources told ET on Tuesday. According to TMZ, the singer was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for opioid narcotic overdoses.

After six years of sobriety, the singer addressed rumors of a relapse last month on a song titled, "Sober." In the lyrics, she apologizes for letting down herself, her family and her fans.

"Momma, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor," Lovato sings on the track. "To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before / I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Sources tell ET that Lovato had been distancing herself from her close friends of late, revealing that she was "just not in a good place."

"Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around," the source added. "People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind."

See below for everything we know about Lovato's overdose and struggles with sobriety.

