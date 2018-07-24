Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato has always been candid about her struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

On Tuesday, ET learned that the 25-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital after suffering a drug overdose. While the "Give Your Heart a Break" songstress is now stable, awake and responsive, according to a source, fans and celebrities where shocked to find out that the beloved singer had been hospitalized just days after she performed at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair.

Lovato's hospitalization, however, comes just one month after she revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety in a new song titled "Sober."

Here is everything we know, so far, about Lovato's drug overdose.

What Happened?

Lovato was transported to a Los Angeles hospital, where she was treated for a drug overdose, sources tell ET.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told ET that at 11:22 a.m. PT on Tuesday, they responded to a medical need call. Authorities would not confirm who the woman who was taken to the hospital was, though ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient was indeed Lovato.

According to the dispatch call obtained by ET, Lovato was unconscious when paramedics arrived.

According to TMZ, the singer was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for opioid narcotic overdoses -- at her home in Hollywood Hills, California.

How Is She Now?

Lovato is "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization, a source tells ET. The source also adds that the singer is "stable."

The singer's rep also told ET in a statement: "Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

What Her Friends Say:

A source told ET that the singer's friends have watched her struggle with addiction over the years, but learned about her overdose in real time. She had apparently been pushing away those with "her best interest in mind."

The source alleged that recently, Lovato has been "depressed, has anxiety and is always late."

"Slowly, people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around," the source said. "People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind ... She's just not in a good place."

What Celebs Are Saying:

Many of Lovato's celebrity friends have sent her messages of support through social media.

"I love u @ddlovato," Ariana Grande tweeted. Meghan Trainor, Halsey, Kesha and many, many more have sent their well wishes.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

Sending all my love to @ddlovato. I hope she is given the privacy, respect, support and compassion she deserves right now. Demi you’re a warrior and you’re going to get through this. Your bravery is unbeatable. — h (@halsey) July 24, 2018

How Her Fans Are Reacting:

Her devoted Lovatics are also uniting and sending their thoughts and prayers. Most importantly, her fans are also raising awareness for mental health and drug and alcohol addiction.

"With the possibility of losing your idol existing you realize the value and appreciate every detail even more, like they said demi truly is someone who shares her darkness for others to experience a little light, she's a gift, i wish her the best recovery, get well soon @ddlovato," one fan tweeted.

with the possibility of losing your idol existing you realize the value and appreciate every detail even more, like they said demi truly is someone who shares her darkness for others to experience a little light, she's a gift, i wish her the best recovery, get well soon @ddlovato — ً (@demiligion) July 24, 2018

"Mental health & addiction are conditions that we need to treat with kindness, respect and privacy," another fan wrote. "Praying for you, @ddlovato - you stood by us with your advocacy for the mental health and substance abuse communities. know that we stand by you too. all my love. #PrayForDemi"

mental health & addiction are conditions that we need to treat with kindness, respect and privacy. praying for you, @ddlovato - you stood by us with your advocacy for the mental health and substance abuse communities. know that we stand by you too. all my love. #PrayForDemi — - froy - (@froynextdoor) July 24, 2018

Canceled Shows:

The former Disney Channel star's July 26 New Jersey concert was canceled after news of her hospitalization. Her pre-taped episode of Fox's Beat Shazam was also pulled and replaced with another all-new episode, the network announced.

There's no word yet on what impact, if any, her hospitalization will have on the remaining tour dates, or her scheduled appearance at a benefit concert in Toronto on Sunday, which is not part of her world tour.

Her Relapse:

In June, Lovato revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety in her new single, "Sober." According to a source, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer broke her sobriety at some point in between the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and the European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

"Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again," an additional source told ET. "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."

Following the song's release, Lovato fought through tears to perform "Sober" for the first time at a performance in Portugal.

"Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life," she wrote on Instagram after the show. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten ❤️ @rockinriolisboa."

What She's Said About Addiction in the Past:

Last year, the singer revealed some shocking truths about herself in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, where she confessed to trying cocaine when she was just 17 years old.

"That's the type of honesty that people need to hear in order to protect themselves from possibly going down that road, because drugs and alcohol [are] so tempting," Lovato told ET of the confession. She also shared the journey that led her to seek treatment for her mental health issues and addictions.

"I had a few moments in my life that I decided I wanted to change," she recalled. "I think when I went into treatment, I decided to talk about the reasons why I was in treatment, and that was when I was 18. When I was 19, I knew I had to get sober and so that was another pivotal moment."

For more on Lovato's hospitalization and drug overdose, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato 'Pushed Away People,' Was 'in a Dark Place' Before Overdose: Sources

Demi Lovato 'Stable' Following Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Drug Overdose