Demi Lovato's Family Worried She 'Doesn't See the Severity' of Her Apparent Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato isn't in the clear just yet.

A source tells ET that the 25-year-old singer is still in the hospital after her apparent drug overdose, with no indication of when she might be discharged. According to the source, remaining under doctor's care is the best thing for Lovato at the moment.

The former Disney star's mother, Dianna, has not left her side and is being very protective of her daughter, ET's source says, adding that Lovato has agreed to go to rehab, but has worried her family by telling them she can kick this habit on her own.

"Her family has realized they are not out of the woods yet and are very concerned that she doesn’t see the severity of her issues and are worried because she thinks she can control her addiction,” the source says.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for a drug overdose, sources told ET, as new details arise about the hours before her hospitalization.

Two sources tell ET that the "Skyscraper" singer spent Monday night at Saddle Ranch Chop House in West Hollywood, California, at a birthday party with friends, where she appeared to be in good spirits. The party then continued at Lovato's home, until the early hours of Tuesday morning. Another source claimed that some of Lovato's friends did not leave her home until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, just hours before paramedics arrived.

Lovato had been open with fans about her history with addiction, and was sober for six years before relapsing this spring. She got candid about her relapse in her new song, "Sober" -- and according to a source, her team tried to get her back on track with an intervention last month.

"There was a sit-down talk with Demi and her team about a month ago to address her no longer being sober," the source told ET. "Demi’s team has been down this path with her before and, although hesitant at first, she agreed to go to rehab. However, it took her manager, Phil McIntyre, and others saying they’d walk away from her if she didn’t get the help to convince her."

