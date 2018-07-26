Demi Lovato Had an Intervention a Month Before Apparent Drug Overdose

A source tells ET that an intervention was held for Demi Lovato before her apparent drug overdose on Tuesday.

As ET previously reported, a source told ET that Lovato was stable, and "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization, but according to another source, Lovato's team attempted to get her help before the incident, including her longtime manager Phil McIntyre.

"There was a sit down talk with Demi and her team about a month ago to address her no longer being sober," the source says. "Demi’s team has been down this path with her before and, although hesitant at first, she agreed to go to rehab. However, it took her manager, Phil McIntyre, and others saying they’d walk away from her if she didn’t get the help to convince her."

"This time, Demi didn’t listen and Phil decided to part ways with her," the source continues. "Phil and Demi are very close and it’s hard for both of them, but Phil wants what’s best for her and if she’s not in a good place, he can’t work with her."

According to the source, the plan is to get the 25-year-old singer treatment when she's released from the hospital.

"Demi is planning to check into a rehab system that works for her once she’s released. This could be inpatient or outpatient,” the source notes.

News of Lovato's alleged intervention was first reported by TMZ on Thursday morning.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Lovato's family is making plans to get her straight into rehab. The source also said that that prior to the apparent overdose, the singer was around people who didn't have her sobriety in mind.

"This is a very serious matter and it seems like most of the people who witnessed her drug use and/or participated are now nowhere to be seen," the source said. "She was dating someone who her family didn't approve of and they wanted her to stay far away from him, but she believes she can make her own decisions about who she hangs out with and who she dates."

"She was not partying alone," the source added. "Her family and friends, who weren't involved, fear she's been hanging with people who support her drug habit. It is an incredibly dangerous situation for her. She needs a clean, safe place to heal and that is their top priority. The immediate plan is to get her the help that she so desperately needs."

Lovato has yet to make a statement following her hospitalization but on Tuesday, her rep stated that the singer was awake and with her family.

"Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," the statement read. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

