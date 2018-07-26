Wilmer Valderrama Visits Ex Demi Lovato at the Hospital After Apparent Drug Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama is supporting his ex-girlfriend, Demi Lovato.

The 38-year-old actor was spotted entering the hospital in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, according to photos obtained by E! and a source for People.

Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday for a drug overdose, sources tell ET. That same day, her rep released a statement, saying, “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

A source previously told ET that Valderrama was “shattered” by the news of Lovato’s overdose.

“Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friend,” the source said. “They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He’s watched her fall and has seen her rise.”

The source also added that Lovato was “forthright” with Valderrama when she relapsed, adding, “But he did not anticipate this.”

Valderrama and Lovato split in 2016, but remained close. The split was a big topic in Lovato’s 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. Around the time that the documentary was released, Lovato opened up to ET’s Keltie’s Knight about possibly rekindling her romance with Valderrama.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

