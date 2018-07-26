Kelly Rowland Gets Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo for Demi Lovato: ‘Got You on My Mind’

Kelly Rowland is wearing her heart on her hand when it comes to her longtime pal Demi Lovato.

The 37-year-old recording artist was a fellow judge with Lovato on season three of The X-Factor back in 2013, and the pair have maintained their friendship, posing together last October at the InStyle Awards.

On Tuesday Lovato, 25, was hospitalized for a drug overdose, sources tell ET, and the news has clearly had an impact on Rowland.

On Wednesday, the former Destiny’s Child member visited Refinery 29’s 29 Rooms event in Chicago, Illinois, where she made a very public tribute to Lovato.

Getty Images

“@ddlovato I [love] you,” Rowland captioned one Instagram Stories photo of a drawing of a lion.

Lovato has a large lion tattoo on her hand, and Rowland decided to copy the look with a temporary drawn-on tattoo. She posted a video of herself getting the ink drawn on, captioning it, “Got you on my mind.”

Instagram Stories

Rowland is one of many stars lending their support to Lovato in the wake of her relapse and hospitalization. Stars like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Nick and Joe Jonas, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, and many more have posted their support on social media.

Instagram Stories

On Tuesday, Lovato’s rep released a statement, saying, “Demi is awake with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

For more on Lovato’s situation, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Was 'Stressed Out, 'Overworked' Prior to Apparent Overdose, Source Says (Exclusive)

ET Flashback: Demi Lovato Opens Up About the 'Pressure of Not Making Mistakes' in 2008 Interview

Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Apparent Drug Overdose

Related Gallery