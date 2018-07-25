Demi Lovato Apparent Drug Overdose: Police Say Drug Paraphernalia Was Found at Singer's Home

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that drug paraphernalia was found at Demi Lovato's home on Tuesday, where Lovato suffered a drug overdose, sources told ET.

The LAPD says it remains unclear who it belonged to, and could not say if the paraphernalia belonged to the 25-year-old singer.

According to the dispatch call obtained by ET, Lovato was unconscious when paramedics arrived on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department also told ET that at 11:22 a.m. PT they responded to a medical need call.

TMZ reported that Lovato was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home in Hollywood Hills, California.

The singer's rep later released a statement and an update on her condition to ET, saying, "Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Sources told ET on Tuesday that Lovato had "pushed away people" recently, and was in a "dark place" before her apparent overdose. One source said that her friends had been "very worried" about her, claiming that she'd been "going out to clubs and staying out all night."

"Lately she has had dark circles under her eyes and she's been wiped out," the source said. "At first people thought she wasn't sleeping or eating right because she often struggled with past issues of an eating disorder, but then they realized things were much worse. She was able to stay clean for a period of time, but lately she has been on a downward spiral. She seemed to be hanging around with the wrong crowd, one that dabbles in a lot of drugs.”

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Lovato actually hadn't been sober for months prior to the apparent drug overdose.



"Demi has been honest with everyone about falling off the wagon with her song, 'Sober.' However, it's been going on much longer than the recent release of the song," the source said. "People close to Demi started to notice a shift in her personality months ago, and could tell she wasn't being the sober Demi they've known for six years."

However, according to the source, the apparent drug overdose was a "wakeup call" for Lovato.

"The overdose has been a wakeup call to Demi that she needs to get more serious about her sobriety and is telling friends and family she will do everything it takes to get back to the amazing place she was in before she slipped," the source said.

Watch the video below for the latest on Lovato:

-- Reporting by Steve Wilks

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Had a 'Wakeup Call' After Her Drug Overdose (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato's Celebrity Friends Continue to Show Support Following Drug Overdose

'The Four's DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor Send Demi Lovato 'Positive Love and Energy' (Exclusive)