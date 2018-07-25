Demi Lovato's Family 'Making Plans' to Get Her 'Straight Into Rehab' Following Apparent Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato's family is already "making plans" to get her the help she needs.

After being hospitalized on Tuesday following an apparent drug overdose, the 25-year-old singer's loved ones are looking into rehab facilities in hopes of checking her in right away.

"Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she's getting another chance," a source tells ET. "Her family is going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab. She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side."

Lovato first entered rehab at the age of 18, completing her inpatient treatment for "emotional and physical issues" in January 2011. She later revealed in various interviews and in her documentary, Simply Complicated, that she struggled with bulimia and was self-medicating with drugs like cocaine and alcohol. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but relapsed shortly after, seemingly addressing it in her latest song, "Sober," which she released in June.

"This is a very serious matter and it seems like most of the people who witnessed her drug use and/or participated are now nowhere to be seen," the source says. "She was dating someone who her family didn't approve of and they wanted her to stay far away from him, but she believes she can make her own decisions about who she hangs out with and who she dates."

"She was not partying alone," the source adds. "Her family and friends, who weren't involved, fear she's been hanging with people who support her drug habit. It is an incredibly dangerous situation for her. She needs a clean, safe place to heal and that is their top priority. The immediate plan is to get her the help that she so desperately needs."

According to our source, this has been "a traumatic experience" for not just Lovato, but everyone involved.

"Her family's been trying very hard to talk to her about her relapse, and in the last two weeks she wouldn't discuss it with them at all," the source claims. "Their hands were tied because she is an adult and didn't want help. She has been going downhill for weeks, and between her past with drugs and her bipolar disorder, they felt helpless."

"Demi has the love and support of her family," the source continues. "Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don't support a clean and sober future."

As ET previously reported, a source told ET on Tuesday that Lovato was stable, and "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization. Her rep also released the following statement:

"Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

