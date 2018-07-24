Demi Lovato's Episode of 'Beat Shazam' Pulled by Fox After Singer's Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato's guest appearance on Fox's music game show, Beat Shazam, won't be airing as planned, following the singer's hospitalization due to what sources tell ET was a drug overdose on Tuesday.

Fox announced the news Tuesday afternoon in a statement released to ET, and explained that the pre-taped episode would be swapped out for another episode recorded

"Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato," Fox stated. "In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family."

Meanwhile, Lovato's upcoming concert at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has been canceled as well.

Lovato was scheduled to perform in New Jersey as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. The 25-year-old artist recently returned to the States following the European leg of the tour, which lasted over a month.

LiveNation, the event promoters for the tour, confirmed the cancellation to Variety on Tuesday, who report that the venue is looking for a new headliner to perform. Singer Lauv was originally set to open for Lovato at the event.

Lovato's tour is set to go on hiatus following Thursday's show, before continuing through Latin America on Sept. 20, with a performance at the Mexico City Arena. The tour was originally set to conclude on Nov. 27, with a show at Centro de Eventos do Ceará in Fortaleza, Brazil.

There's no word yet on what impact, if any, her hospitalization will have on the remaining tour dates, or her scheduled appearance at a benefit concert in Toronto on Sunday, which is not part of her world tour.

ET has reached out to LiveNation for comment regarding Lovato's scheduled performances.

The cancellation comes hours after the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was transported to a Los Angeles area hospital where she is being treated for an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ reports. A source tells ET that she is currently "stable."

Lovato has been open about her past issues with substance abuse. Last month, she dropped a surprise track called "Sober" about relapsing. She had been sober for six years when rumors started to swirl about her relapse, leading to the surprise release of "Sober," in which she apologizes for letting down herself, her family and her fans.

A sources previously told ET that Lovato's relapse occurred at some point in between the North American leg of her tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

During that time, three other stops were canceled on April 28, April 30 and May 1, in Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica, respectively.

Lovato last appeared at the California Mid-State Fair on Sunday, alongside friend Iggy Azalea. The "Kream" rapper recently spoke with ET about Lovato's relapse, and was supportive of the singer's decision to be open about her struggles.

"I was just really proud of her that she was honest, because it's really hard to be honest with yourself," Azalea told ET. "So, to be honest with the whole world, [to share] something that you struggled with very publicly, it's something that is very admirable."

