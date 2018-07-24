Demi Lovato Performs at California State Fair 2 Days Before Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato was on her A-game, professionally speaking, mere days before she was hospitalized on Tuesday for what TMZ reports is an apparent heroin overdose. On Sunday, the singer's "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" touched down in Paso Robles, California, for a stop at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair.

It is the same show that Iggy Azalea spoke of with ET earlier this month, when she excitedly revealed that she was opening for Lovato. At the time, Azalea said, "I had known about it, as her close friend," regarding Lovato's rumored relapse, but added that she was proud of the 25-year-old for being "open with the world" when she released the track "Sober."

Lovato, who a source tells ET is currently "stable" following the drug overdose, performed the track at the Fair, along with her Christina Aguilera duet, "Fall in Line," which she introduced by saying that she loves the song because "it's about women empowerment." Fans called the concert "amazing."

Last week, she performed as part of Amazon's Post-Prime Day Celebration Concert on Friday in Seattle, Washington. "It's actually my favorite holiday," Lovato joked onstage. "Some of you like Christmas, but I'm more of a Post-Prime kind of girl."

Lovato's tour was scheduled to continue on Thursday, with a performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before heading to Mexico in September for a string of international dates that would continue through the end of November.

The singer added "Sober" to her setlist after its release last month, emotionally belting the track for the first time during tour stops in Europe. Lovato had been sober for six years before she addressed rumors of a relapse with the song, in which she apologizes for letting down herself, her family and her fans.

"I'm sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I'm only human," Lovato sings on the track. "I don't know why I do it every, every, every time / It's only when I'm lonely / Sometimes I just wanna cave and I don't wanna fight."

