Kelsey Grammer's Heartfelt Advice for Demi Lovato After His Own Addiction Struggles (Exclusive)

Following Demi Lovato’s apparent overdose, it’s difficult to imagine what it will take for her to get back on track again. However, veteran actor and fellow addict Kelsey Grammer has some thoughts.

The leading man and his co-star in the upcoming Netflix film Like Father, Kristen Bell, sat down with ET’s Courtney Tezeno at the streaming service’s "Summer of Love" press day, where he was asked what he’d tell Lovato if given the chance.

“Forgive yourself,” he answered. “That’s about it. Somebody told me a long time ago, a pretty smart guy, said ‘any kind of addiction is really the result of unresolved grief,’ and that has held true for me as I’ve gone through life ever since and that’s why I give that piece of advice.”

Bell also briefly discussed her marriage to Dax Shepard, who has also been open about his history of alcohol and substance abuse.

“I mean, I married an addict who almost has 14 years [sober] and it’s a daily struggle and it will always be a daily struggle. I don’t know that I have words of wisdom because I have not been there, but I have the wisdom to say we’re here for you,” she explained. “My mother-in-law also said to me whatever choices you made yesterday were those choices and today’s a new day and they’re all new choices and you can choose again.”

“And you can live a great life,” Grammer chimed in. “You can live whatever kind of life you want to live, you can be straight for 20 years or you can still enjoy your life the way you want to.”

In their upcoming film, Bell and Grammer play a bride left at the altar and an absent father who showed up at the wedding unannounced. After a night of heavy drinking, the pair end up taking the cruise intended as her honeymoon where they start their relationship over again.

Like Father arrives on Netflix on Aug. 3, 2018.

