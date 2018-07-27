Demi Lovato's New YouTube Documentary Moving Forward After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato's follow-up documentary for YouTube is still moving forward following her apparent drug overdose.

"We're working on a second Demi Lovato documentary and I hope she's feeling better," Susanne Daniels, YouTube's Global Head of Original Content, told reporters Friday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour. It is unclear if the status of the project will change in the coming weeks or months.

In October 2017, Lovato premiered Simply Complicated, a revealing 80-minute YouTube documentary where she opened up about struggling with bulimia and self-medicating with drugs like cocaine and alcohol. Following strong fan response, YouTube announced at Brandcast in May that it was reteaming with Lovato for a second documentary.

According to the official synopsis, the follow-up doc will follow the 25-year-old singer as she returns to show fans a side of herself beyond her music to raise awareness about issues that matter. Lovato will draw from personal experiences and passions to pay it forward to some of her biggest fans and closest friends.

In the months leading up to her apparent drug overdose earlier this week, a source told ET that Lovato was putting "added pressure on herself." The source said Lovato, who was in the middle of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour, was concerned about "looking great" for her performances and "feeling self-conscious" about her weight.

Another source told ET on Wednesday that "the more stressed out and more she was overworked, the more she wanted to escape and do the drugs and not stay sober. No one was looking out for Demi’s best interests anymore. She pushed away everyone." The source added that Lovato had been busy working on another album and was also documenting her life for the new YouTube documentary.

As ET previously reported, a source told ET on Tuesday that Lovato was stable, and "awake and responsive" following her hospitalization.

Her rep released the following statement to ET: "Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

