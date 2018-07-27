Demi Lovato Fans Hold Impromptu Tribute Concert for Singer Following Hospitalization -- Watch

Demi Lovato’s Thursday concert in Atlantic City may have been canceled, but the singer and her music were still celebrated.

Following her apparent overdose on July 24, Live Nation released this statement to ET: “Demi’s Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of today’s news. Tickets will be valid to attend the Lauv performance on July 26th along with The Chainsmokers show on July 29th as part of the Atlantic CityBeachFest Concert Series. Refunds are also available at point of purchase if preferred.”

Nevertheless, dozens of fans of the “Sober” songstress showed up to the seaside venue to sing her songs together and show their support.

“Lovatics have decided to put on their own concert today in Atlantic City where Demi Lovato was scheduled to perform before the cancelation to show their support,” one Twitter account captioned a moving clip of fans crowding onto the stage together to happily sing Lovato’s songs despite her absence.

The touching scene took place just before ET learned that Lovato’s team had staged an intervention for her roughly a month ago, where they encouraged her to enter a rehabilitation program, but a source said she refused to take their concerns seriously, leading to her hospitalization this week.

Lovatics have decided to put on their own concert today in Atlantic City where Demi Lovato was scheduled to perform before the cancelation to show her support 💗 pic.twitter.com/WiYocLMG0J — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) July 27, 2018

However, a source told ET on Wednesday that Lovato's family is making plans to get her straight into rehab when she is released from the medical facility where she is being treated, though her loved ones remain deeply concerned because she has told them she still believes she is able to beat her addiction on her own.

