'Frasier' Reboot Is in 'Very Early' Stages With Kelsey Grammer

A possible revival of the beloved sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons on NBC from 1993 to 2004, is in the "very, very early" stages at CBS Television Studios with original star Kelsey Grammer, though it is not currently in development, ET can confirm. Deadline first reported the news.

If a Frasier revival were to come to pass, it is unclear if the series would focus on an entirely new premise or continue the show's established canon, a la NBC's Will & Grace and the upcoming return of CBS' Murphy Brown.

A spinoff of Cheers, Frasier centered on Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer), who returns to his hometown of Seattle, Washington, following the end of his marriage and his life in Boston, Massachusetts, but his desire for a new bachelor lifestyle quickly turns when he takes in his police officer father after he gets shot in the line of duty during a robbery.

In the one-hour series finale, which was watched by nearly 34 million viewers on May 13, 2004, Frasier left Seattle for Chicago, Illinois, to follow his girlfriend, Charlotte (Laura Linney), instead of relocating to San Francisco, California, for a new professional opportunity.

The comedy starred David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane, Frasier’s younger brother; Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Frasier’s housekeeper and Niles’ love interest; Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, Frasier’s radio show producer; and the late John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Frasier’s dad.

During its 11-season run, Frasier won 37 Primetime Emmys, including five straight wins for Outstanding Comedy Series. Grammer won four Emmys for his titular performance.

In December 2016, Grammer seemed to bristle at the idea of a Cheers (where he originated the Frasier character) or Frasier reboot, telling Fox News at the time, "No, I'm very happy with what I'm doing now. I look back at the past as a very fond place and I'd like to keep it that way."

