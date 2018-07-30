Demi Lovato’s Backup Dancer Asks Fans Not to Attack the Singer's Friends Following Her Hospitalization

The people in Demi Lovato’s life are speaking out.

Days after the 25-year-old pop star was hospitalized following what sources tell ET was a drug overdose, one of her longtime backup dancers, Dani Vitale, took to Instagram.

Most of the singer’s inner circle have remained quiet following the incident, but Dani laid out a few things for fans in a lengthy statement.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do,” she wrote in a Sunday night post. “I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance.”

Dani noted that she was not with the former Disney star at the time of her apparent overdose, but added, “I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you.”

Dani also asked Lovatics not to lash out at those closest to the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, writing: “There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is.”

She continued, “I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery.”

Dani turned off the comments section for her post, but a look back at recent posts shows a lot of negativity coming from Demi fans, who accuse her of being a bad influence in the singer’s life.

In June, Demi posted and then deleted a photo of herself holding hands with Dani as they touched tongues, captioning it, “HAPPY PRIDE.” Days later, she released her emotional song, “Sober,” in which she admitted to relapsing.

Dani isn’t the only one of Demi’s close friends to speak out. Actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, who appeared in Demi’s YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, also posted to Instagram on Sunday about his play, Dead Boys.

“Every single step of the way, so many friends have been supportive to me and encouraged and helped in a lot of ways. One of those is @ddlovato,” he wrote. “She has listened, dropped everything to talk me off a proverbial ledge, seen it multiple times and has championed it since day one.”

Matthew added, “I will miss hearing my best friend’s laugh, maybe my favorite sound in the world, in the audience for these final shows as she continues to recover. I want to Instagram – publicly thank her for all of her support.”

A source previously told ET of Demi, “Her family has realized they are not out of the woods yet and are very concerned that she doesn’t see the severity of her issues and are worried because she thinks she can control her addiction.”

A rep for Demi also released a statement regarding her hospitalization, saying, “Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

