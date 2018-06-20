Demi Lovato Licks Female Backup Dancer in Since-Deleted Instagram Pic

Can’t hide from the Lovatics, Demi Lovato!

The 25-year-old pop star, who is currently on tour, posted a racy pic on Tuesday night of her and backup dancer Dani Vitale.

In the image, Demi and Dani are wearing colorful outfits, holding hands and touching tongues. When initially posting the pic, the singer captioned the shot: “Happy Pride!”

The image was deleted several hours later, but that didn’t stop fan accounts from sharing it social media.

Days prior, Dani shared a different photo of her and Demi onstage in an affectionate embrace, their faces pressed against one another. “My 9-5 job > yours. @tellmeyoulovemetour,” Dani captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Demi has been publicly affectionate with a female dancer. On New Year’s Eve, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was filmed kissing another one of her backup dancers, Jojo Gomez.

Then in April, Demi passionately kissed her opening act, singer Kehlani, while on a bed prop for her Tell Me You Love Me Tour.

“She totally surprised me and it was perfect,” the Disney Channel alum told “The Breakfast Show” with BBC Radio 1 at the time. “It was awesome.”

For more from Demi, watch the clip below:

