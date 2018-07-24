Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor & More Celebs Send Well Wishes to Demi Lovato Following Drug Overdose

Many are keeping Demi Lovato close to their hearts.

Following the unexpected news that the 25-year-old "Sober" singer was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday for a drug overdose, Ariana Grande, Lily Allen, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars took to social media to send their well wishes, thoughts and prayers to Lovato.

TMZ reports that Lovato was transported to a hospital and is currently being treated. Law enforcement tells TMZ that she appears to have suffered from a heroin overdose. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that at 11:22 a.m. they responded to a medical need call. Authorities would not confirm that the woman taken to the hospital was Lovato, though ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient is indeed Lovato. She is now "stable," according to a source.

"I love u @ddlovato," Grande tweeted.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

"Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon," Allen wrote.

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

DeGeneres also expressed how heartbreaking the situation was, tweeting, "I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

❤️ Demi — Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 24, 2018

only love and support, save the rest 🌍. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

Wishing @ddlovato love and light right now. 🙏 — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) July 24, 2018

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

Sending so much love to Demi Lovato, and hoping she's okay! #PrayForDemi — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 24, 2018

Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

thinking about you @ddlovato — Trevor Dahl (@TrevorDahl) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news... — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

Earlier this month, Lovato opened up about her relapse in her new song, "Sober." Iggy Azalea told ET that she had known about her friend's troubles and wishes her the best.

