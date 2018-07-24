Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor & More Celebs Send Well Wishes to Demi Lovato Following Drug Overdose
Many are keeping Demi Lovato close to their hearts.
Following the unexpected news that the 25-year-old "Sober" singer was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday for a drug overdose, Ariana Grande, Lily Allen, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars took to social media to send their well wishes, thoughts and prayers to Lovato.
TMZ reports that Lovato was transported to a hospital and is currently being treated. Law enforcement tells TMZ that she appears to have suffered from a heroin overdose. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that at 11:22 a.m. they responded to a medical need call. Authorities would not confirm that the woman taken to the hospital was Lovato, though ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient is indeed Lovato. She is now "stable," according to a source.
"I love u @ddlovato," Grande tweeted.
"Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon," Allen wrote.
DeGeneres also expressed how heartbreaking the situation was, tweeting, "I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."
Earlier this month, Lovato opened up about her relapse in her new song, "Sober." Iggy Azalea told ET that she had known about her friend's troubles and wishes her the best.
