Demi Lovato Goes Blonde Following Relapse Admission

Demi Lovato has dyed her signature raven locks blonde, just weeks after reports that she recently relapsed after years of sobriety.

The 25-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry” singer just ended the European leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, a tour that included two canceled shows and the dropping of a surprise new track, "Sober," amid rumors of the relapse. Lovato, who has never been shy about talking about her past substance abuse issues, had been sober for six years when rumors started to swirl her relapse, leading to the surprise release of "Sober," in which she apologizes for letting down herself, her family and her fans.

On Monday, Lovato posted a new Instagram story showing off her new hair color, which was done by celebrity stylist Amber Maynard at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, using Joico LumiShine's new “DD” Crèmes and Joico Blonde Life Lightening Powder. ET has learned that the singer spent six to eight hours at the salon on Saturday and an additional four more hours on Sunday to get her new beach-blonde tresses.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato's longtime friend, Iggy Azalea, spoke to ET about Lovato's reported relapse last week, saying that she knew of Lovato's recent struggles early on and was terrified that someone would use the news against her. In the end, though, she said she was proud of her friend for confronting her problems head-on and wearing her emotions on her sleeve in "Sober."

"I was just really proud of her that she was honest, because it's really hard to be honest with yourself," Azalea told ET. "So, to be honest with the whole world, [to share] something that you struggled with very publicly, it's something that is very admirable. I was very proud of her to see her write that song and put it out."

Lovato herself has been more circumspect about the matter, recently taking to social media to thank all those who didn't give up on her and talking to fans about finding true happiness at her concerts.

Lovato's new 'do isn't the only change she's made in the weeks since news of her relapse broke. She also recently got a poignant new tattoo on her pinky finger. It reads, simply, "Free."

She is next set to play a show with Azalea on July 22 in Paso Robles, California.

For more about Lovato's new track, "Sober," watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Who Is Demi Lovato’s Shade-Filled Tweet About?

Demi Lovato Fights Back Tears Performing 'Sober' After Reported Relapse -- Watch

Iggy Azalea Praises Demi Lovato for 'Having the Guts' to Open Up About Her Relapse

Related Gallery