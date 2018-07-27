Justin Bieber Stars in First Music Video Since Engagement -- Check Out 'No Brainer'

When crafting his new summer anthem, DJ Khaled enlisting help from Justin Bieber was clearly a “No Brainer.”

The newly engaged pop star may only be the featured artist on the aforementioned track, but in the accompanying music video, which just dropped, he totally makes the track his own. Rocking a black T-shirt, black sweats, a blue ball cap, Bieber proceeds to climb out of a classic car while crooning and making his way around a soundstage designed to look like a colorful L.A. street. In no time, he’s dancing on cars as Khaled pretends to direct him from his chair nearby.

Completing the all-star lineup for the track are Quavo and Chance the Rapper, who also make appearances in the easy-breezy video. The Migos member does some painting in a gold room during his verse. Meanwhile, Chance heads up a crew of backup dancers at the center of a decadent party scene for his part.

This is Bieber’s first music since asking for 21-year-old Hailey Baldwin’s hand in marriage while in the Bahamas on July 7. And, while Khaled’s new music video was dropping, the pop star was spied stopping by an eatery in New York City with his bride-to-be.

The 24-year-old singer wore a large Adidas tee and camouflage shorts along with a white cap while exiting the restaurant with Baldwin, who chose a short black dress featuring a red floral pattern under a black denim jacket for their day in the Big Apple.

