Justin Bieber isn't afraid to show his emotions.

The 24-year-old singer was snapped in New York City on Tuesday with fiancee Hailey Baldwin, and he was visibly upset during their daytime outing. Bieber covered his face with his hands at one point as 21-year-old Baldwin put her arm around him and appeared to comfort him.

Bieber eventually appeared to get over whatever was distressing him, as he was later photographed smiling as the two rode Citi Bikes together.

The newly engaged couple have been inseparable in NYC, where they've been showing plenty of PDA and going to church together. Bieber was also photographed on Tuesday going on a shirtless run.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged last month. A source recently told ET that Bieber has "never been more happy."

"Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he's never felt more sure about a woman in his life," the source said. "Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey."

ET recently spoke to DJ Khaled -- who collaborated with Bieber on his new song, "No Brainer" -- and the 42-year-old music producer said he would love to perform the song at the pop star's upcoming wedding.

“You know, that would be a ‘No Brainer,’” Khaled quipped. “So, yo, Bieber, let’s make it happen! Let’s perform ‘No Brainer’ at your wedding, with you performing in it, you know what I’m saying? That’d be crazy, right?”

