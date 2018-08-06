Justin Bieber and Fiancee Hailey Baldwin Lock Lips During NYC Outing

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in love and don’t care who knows!

The young couple were spotted sharing a passionate kiss while out in New York on Sunday together, confirming to fans that their fledgling romance is right on course. The 24-year-old pop star wore a black graphic tee, blue cotton shorts, yellow-striped socks and a green jacket for their laidback day in the city. He completed the outfit by wrangling his long locks under a green ball cap. Meanwhile, Baldwin wore jeans and a cut-off Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. She wore her blonde tresses in a loose bun for their walk about town.

This sweet image arrives just after the “No Brainer” singer was spied attending Hillsong Church’s conference at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. An attendee named Nathan Finochio shared a photo of Bieber from behind during the service. That’s when Baldwin offered this sweet comment: “Idk who the boy on the right is but he looks FINE from the back.”

Baldwin, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and the crooner got engaged on July 8 while vacationing in the Bahamas. He got down on one knee in the middle of their resort’s restaurant and asked for her hand in marriage, according to TMZ.

Not long afterward, Bieber confirmed the news with a public declaration of his love for Baldwin, writing, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" Baldwin wrote back. "No words could ever express my gratitude."

Get more news on the pair in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Is a Fan of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Attend Church Together in NYC

Justin Bieber Stars in First Music Video Since Engagement -- Check Out 'No Brainer'

Related Gallery