Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for NYC Run -- See the Pics!

Justin Bieber is working on his fitness!

The "Never Say Never" singer was spotted baring his abs as he went shirtless for a run in New York City on Tuesday. Bieber put his many tattoos on display as he stepped out her some exercise in red gym shorts, Calvin Klein boxers, and red checkered Vans. He later covered up with a blue-and-white T-shirt.

Missing from Bieber's outing was his new fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, though the pair were spotted passionately locking lips in New York on Sunday. Bieber and Baldwin got engaged on July 7 and announced the happy news two days later.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

A source recently told ET that Bieber "has never been so happy."

"Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he's never felt more sure about a woman in his life," the source said. "Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey."

"Justin and Hailey get along great, are on the same page about their faith and what they both want out of their future together," the source continued. "It took some time for Justin and Hailey to get back together, but the couple knows it was worth the wait."

