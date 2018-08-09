Fresh ‘do and a fresh perspective!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appeared to be in much better spirits on Wednesday when they were spotted at the Cutler salon in New York City.

The inseparable pair visited the establishment so that the 24-year-old pop star could get his lengthy blonde locks trimmed. While at the salon, Bieber sported a black shirt with a print of Albert Einstein’s face on it, matching black athletic shorts, black socks and white slippers. As for Baldwin, the 21-year-old model wore jeans and a gray tank-top with an oversized plaid shirt over top.

The couple was all smiles as Bieber got the cut, and even greeted some young fans. The “Sorry” singer left the salon with his hair slicked back and only slightly shorter than it was before.

Getty Images

The recent sighting of the newly engaged pair was a far cry from how they were photographed earlier this week. In one image, Bieber appeared to be visibly emotional, with his head in his hands as Baldwin had her arm around him, seemingly comforting him.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Despite the upset, the two seem stronger than ever and are rarely seen apart. “Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he’s never felt more sure about a woman in his life,” a source previously told ET. “Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey.”

Here's more on Bieber and Baldwin's whirlwind romance:

