Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement may seem like a whirlwind, but the couple are making sure not to take things too fast.

On Wednesday, a source close to Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, told ET that -- despite starting to plan some details of their wedding -- the couple is in no rush to get married soon, because they just got engaged in June.

“The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they’ve been receiving to ‘enjoy the ride,’" the source added. "[They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever."

Rumors of trouble in paradise swirled last week when Bieber appeared visibly distressed during an outing with Baldwin in New York City, however the singer addressed the tearful moment the next day.

When a paparazzo asked him to reassure fans that he's OK, he responded by holding up a copy of pastor Timothy Keller's book, The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God. The book is about what marriage should be, according to the Bible.

"This," Bieber says holding up the book for the cameras. "You got good days and you got bad days. It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

In July, a source told ET that Bieber has "never been so happy."

"Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he's never felt more sure about a woman in his life," the source said. "Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey."

