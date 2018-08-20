Besties for life!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber aren’t just engaged, they’re also the best of friends. The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet new photo with her man.

“Absolute best friend,” Baldwin captioned the shot of herself with Biebers arms wrapped around her.

The pair appear to be sitting on a boat, lounging in comfy wear with Baldwin in a sweatshirt, flashing her giant engagement ring.

The Biebs appears to be checking his phone while holding his fiancee close, but she doesn’t seem to mind, grinning in the photo.

Despite the fact that these two have been inseparable since their engagement earlier this summer, a source recently told ET that they are in no rush to get married just yet.

“The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they’ve been receiving to ‘enjoy the ride,’” the source told ET. “[They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever.”

Though they’re taking things slowly after the whirlwind engagement, the pair still have started wedding planning. Watch the clip below for more:

