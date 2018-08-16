It's good to give back.

This Sunday, Aug. 19 marks World Humanitarian Day and David Clark Cause has enlisted the help of celebrities like Justin Bieber, Pierce Brosnan, Trevor Noah, Ryan Seacrest, Alyssa Milano, Cody Simpson, Logan Henderson, Cyndi Lauper, Marcia Gay Harden, Kesha, Pentatonix and many others to lend their social voices to support United Nations Human Rights, the American Red Cross and First Responders give back in a special way.

To show support, Hollywood's finest, as well as dignitaries and social advocates are helping spread the word to support the brave efforts of humanitarians by participating in the #CallforCode global social campaign, which helps people prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Recognized as an official U.N. observance supported by the 193 member states of the United Nations, Aug. 19 is devoted to the humanitarian personnel who come to the aid of people in need. As of now, the combined social voice is over 610 million strong and growing.

So be on the lookout on Aug. 19 for more on #CallforCode and ways that you can support World Humanitarian Day.

