Justin Bieber can't seem to stop posting paparazzi shots of his wife, Hailey.

Over the past few days, the 25-year-old singer has been sharing a series of photos of the blonde beauty via Instagram.

It all started with this pic of Hailey rocking the valley tuxedo from House of Drew, Justin's new clothing line, earlier this month. "You wear @drewhouse so well," he captioned it, tagging the fashion brand.

Splash News

Next, he shared a zoomed-in snap of this photo, which was taken in Beverly Hills, California. His wife was sporting a pink polka-dot crop top for the outing last March, which she paired with a bright red crossbody bag and matching sunnies.

Backgrid

There was also a pic of her in the car, followed by another photo of her on the phone.

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, couldn't get enough of the cuteness, adorably using the heart eye emoji to comment on the pic of Hailey in the car. But Hailey's comment was what really got attention from fans. Seemingly embarrassed by all of Justin's gushing, she replied with the emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.

Justin's Instagram posts came just a few days before sexy new pics of Hailey were published in V Magazine. The 22-year-old model is featured in the latest issue and is part of a bigger story that launches next week that highlights Soo Joo, Paloma, Abby Champion and more.

Carin Backoff

"Young girls and women can and will take over the world as long as we love ourselves and love and support one another," Hailey tells the outlet. "We should all strive to 'level up' by lifting each other up."

Carin Backoff

Hear more on Hailey and Justin in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Is All Smiles While Holding Hands With Wife Hailey in NYC

See Hailey Bieber's Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute to Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey 'Knew He Needed Help' Before Receiving Treatment for Depression, Source Says

Related Gallery