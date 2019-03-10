Justin Bieber Says He's Been 'Struggling a Lot,' Asks For Prayers

Justin Bieber is sharing the latest with his fans concerning his struggle with depression.



Late Saturday night, the “Sorry” crooner posted a black-and-white photo of himself praying while embraced by people on either side.



“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he captioned the moment. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”



“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for [you] guys to pray for me,“ the 25-year-old singer added. “God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”



This update comes almost exactly a month after ET learned that the pop star started receiving treatment to ensure his mental well-being.

“Justin is receiving treatment for depression, something he’s struggled with for a while and was recently honest about in his Vogue interview," a source shared at the time. "Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy… He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he’s seeking help.”

Bieber told Vogue in the aforementioned interview that the first months of his marriage to Hailey Baldwin were “very hard.” He also discussed his previous struggles with depression and drug use.



"I got really depressed on tour,” he explained of the Purpose tour in 2017, the last 14 shows of which were cancelled. "I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time."



"Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark,” he said, adding that, during this time, ”security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Followed reporting of Bieber’s treatment for depression, ET learned that his wife Hailey was a big advocate for him seeking professional help.



"One of the reasons Hailey knew he needed more help was his sleep patterns," a source shared. "He's been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon."

"It's very hard for Hailey to watch him suffer with the depression," the source added. "She's been nothing but a good support system for him but she knows she isn't a professional, and steady therapy is exactly what he needs. She loves him dearly and hates to see him in pain. She just wants him to be at his healthiest so she pushed him to get steady help and he hasn't resisted.”



Besides his faith and his wife, Bieber also finds support from his pastor Carl Lentz, who heads up Hillsong Church in New York City, a popular organization among celebrities.



On Feb. 12., the same day that fans discovered Bieber was seeking professional help for depression, he and Lentz were spotted taking a walk together.



Get more news on Bieber down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Can't Stop Posting Pics of Wife Hailey -- See Her Cute Response!

Hailey Bieber Wishes 'Lover' Justin a Happy 25th Birthday: See the Pics!

Justin Bieber Plays Basketball Solo on Valentine's Day After Seeking Treatment for Depression

Related Gallery