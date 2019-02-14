Justin Bieber is staying active.

The 24-year-old singer was spotted out on Valentine's Day Thursday playing some basketball in New York City despite the cold weather. Bieber rocked a green beanie and blue hoodie while dribbling around for the solo outing. Bieber's love of the game is well-documented, and he was even named the MVP of the 2011 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He also played in last year's game in a more modest performance, only notching four points on two for three shooting.

Sadly, Bieber is not on the roster for this year's celebrity game taking place Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it's good to see he's still getting some shots up!

Bieber is stepping out days after a source told ET that Bieber had decided to seek treatment for his depression.

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, knew he needed help before he entered treatment.

"It's very hard for Hailey to watch him suffer with the depression," the source explained. "She's been nothing but a good support system for him but she knows she isn't a professional, and steady therapy is exactly what he needs. She loves him dearly and hates to see him in pain. She just wants him to be at his healthiest so she pushed him to get steady help and he hasn't resisted."

"He's mostly relied on his religion, his pastor and Hailey, who have been there for him," the source added. "He has been seeking help for depression for a long time but Hailey knew he needed more."

