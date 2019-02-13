Hailey Bieber on How She Decided to Take Justin's Last Name

Hailey Bieber is opening up about why she decided to change her name.

The 22-year-old model seemingly didn't waste any time becoming a Bieber. She and Justin secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September, just two months after getting engaged. In October, she filed to trademark her married name and officially changed her name on Instagram in November.

In a new interview with Bustle, Hailey explains that she put a lot of thought into giving up her last name, Baldwin, and made the decision after speaking with her family -- including her famous father, Stephen Baldwin, about it.

"I'm very proud of my family name," she says. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!"

"It took some getting used to, for sure," she adds of being a Bieber. "It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting."

Hailey and Justin have been inseparable since rekindling their romance last year, and a source told ET on Wednesday that she's been by his side through his recent mental health struggles.

According to our source, Hailey recognized her husband wasn't himself and pushed him to seek treatment for depression.

"One of the reasons Hailey knew he needed more help was his sleep patterns," the source said. "He's been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon."



"It's very hard for Hailey to watch him suffer with the depression," the source continued. "She's been nothing but a good support system for him but she knows she isn't a professional, and steady therapy is exactly what he needs. She loves him dearly and hates to see him in pain. She just wants him to be at his healthiest so she pushed him to get steady help and he hasn't resisted."

