Hailey Baldwin Changes Name to 'Hailey Bieber' on Instagram

Hailey Baldwin is fully embracing married life.

The 21-year-old model made her marriage to Justin Bieber Instagram official by changing her handle to Hailey Bieber on Friday. It now appears as "Hailey Rhode Bieber." The news comes weeks after she filed to trademark her married name.

Last month, Hailey filed to register "Hailey Bieber" for the purposes of a clothing line. She also registered her maiden name, "Hailey Baldwin," as well as "HRB3," under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp. Hailey and Justin married in September during a visit to a New York City courthouse.

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people. Justin and Hailey wanted to be married, and didn’t want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted," a source told ET last month.

"Justin and Hailey were telling people they weren’t married when they were,” the source continued, adding there are still plans for a wedding ceremony outside of the courthouse.

Hailey stepped out wearing a jacket with "Bieber" adorned on the back in New York City on Thursday, and she couldn't help but gush about her husband in the recent issue of Harper's Bazaar.

“He is incredible," Baldwin said of the pop star. "He crushes everything."

"Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does," she added. "I'm always blown away."

