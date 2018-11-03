Nothing proves true love quite like getting a couples' tattoo, but Justin Bieber just took it to the next level.

The "Never Say Never" singer commemorated his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin by getting a face tattoo over the summer. The delicate new ink -- which is indecipherable -- sits above his eyebrow.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, confirmed Bieber's new ink to Page Six TV, revealing that Baldwin has a matching tatt, but he wouldn't reveal where.

"They each got a tattoo,” he said. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it -- so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

McCurdy added: “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo... I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

Bieber -- whose new tattoo is barely visible in a photo taken in New York City on July 30 -- proposed to Baldwin on July 7 after a whirlwind romance.

A source confirmed to ET last month that the pair did in fact marry in September during a visit to a New York City courthouse. "The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people. Justin and Hailey wanted to be married, and didn’t want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted," the source said.

“Justin and Hailey were telling people they weren’t married when they were,” the source continued, adding there are still plans for a wedding ceremony outside of the courthouse.

