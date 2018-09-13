Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting ready to head down the aisle.

The two were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York City on Thursday and according to a source at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, ET has learned that Bieber and Baldwin registered for a marriage license. The couple entered through the back entrance and were able to register in a back office so they could be “discreet.”

A second source told ET on Thursday that Bieber and Baldwin are not yet married.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, who first broke the news, the couple can be seen heading into the building where eyewitnesses told the outlet Bieber was crying and said to his fiancée, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

In New York, marriage licenses are valid beginning 24 hours after it's issued, and until 60 calendar days from that date. Which means if Bieber and Baldwin could tie the knot anytime between Friday and Nov. 13.

However, the 24-hour waiting period can be waived by a judge or justice of the Supreme Court of New York State or the county judge of the county in which either Baldwin or Bieber resides.

A source told ET last month that Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were in no rush to get married after he popped the question on July 7.

“The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they’ve been receiving to ‘enjoy the ride,’" the source explained. "[They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever."

Bieber was snapped spending some time with his fiancee's father, Stephen Baldwin, on Monday, just after the model made it clear she wasn't letting anything take her off cloud nine.

"I’m beyond excited,” she told the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine of her upcoming wedding. “I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

ET has reached out to Bieber and Baldwin's reps for comment.

