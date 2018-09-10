Justin Bieber Hangs With Hailey Baldwin's Dad Stephen -- Pics!

Justin Bieber is preparing for married life -- by bonding with his soon-to-be father in law!

The 24-year-old “As Long As You Love Me” singer, who is engaged to model and television personality Hailey Baldwin, was snapped hanging with her famous father, Stephen, on Monday.

The two looked chummy as they stepped out in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with Justin sporting a black hoodie and baseball cap, while actor Stephen was dressed all in blue.

As they strolled past a gate, the lads even threw their arms around each other in a cute walking embrace.

The duo was reportedly on their way back from a music festival.

Meanwhile, Hailey is busy at New York Fashion Week, where she has been killing it with her style.

On Monday, she turned heads in a plunging pink suit as she arrived for the Carolina Herrera spring/summer 2019 show.

The 21-year-old Drop the Mic co-host didn't let a little rain stop her from looking fabulous!

