Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Attend Their First Fashion Show Together as an Engaged Couple
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are joining the New York Fashion Week frenzy!
The newly engaged couple held hands as they made their way to John Elliott's spring/summer 2019 fashion show titled, "Los Angeles," which took place at the Pier 62 skatepark on Thursday.
Bieber repped the west coast in a purple Los Angeles Lakers cap, white long-sleeve shirt, navy blue track pants and Nike x Off-White sneakers. Baldwin bared her long legs in belted denim cut-off shorts, nude stocking socks, Lucite shoes and topped it off with a cropped white tank and an oversized gauzy black over-shirt. The blonde model rocked pin-straight locks, which added to her edgy attire.
Pete Davidson, LeBron James and Scooter Braun were also in attendance.
Baldwin showed off her gorgeous glam as she shared a selfie on her Instagram story. The 21-year-old model will be making an appearance at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, along with Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Nicki Minaj.
Take a closer look at her huge engagement ring:
