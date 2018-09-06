Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are joining the New York Fashion Week frenzy!

The newly engaged couple held hands as they made their way to John Elliott's spring/summer 2019 fashion show titled, "Los Angeles," which took place at the Pier 62 skatepark on Thursday.

Bieber repped the west coast in a purple Los Angeles Lakers cap, white long-sleeve shirt, navy blue track pants and Nike x Off-White sneakers. Baldwin bared her long legs in belted denim cut-off shorts, nude stocking socks, Lucite shoes and topped it off with a cropped white tank and an oversized gauzy black over-shirt. The blonde model rocked pin-straight locks, which added to her edgy attire.

Pete Davidson, LeBron James and Scooter Braun were also in attendance.

Backgrid

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Baldwin showed off her gorgeous glam as she shared a selfie on her Instagram story. The 21-year-old model will be making an appearance at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, along with Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Nicki Minaj.

@haileybaldwin

Take a closer look at her huge engagement ring:

