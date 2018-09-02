A summer fling just wasn't enough for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

The two shocked fans when they announced their engagement in July, just a month after rekindling their romance -- but in the weeks since, they've proved their love is the real deal.

A source tells ET that “Justin has always been in love with Hailey and is looking forward to being married."

"Justin has been in the spotlight for a long time, and his childhood was accelerated. After years of ups and downs Justin took some time to evaluate everything in his life, took time off his tour [and] music and got to enjoy a more simple life," the source says. "With that time Justin knew he wanted to spend his time with Hailey and have a future with her."

According to ET's source, the young couple has been taking it easy since their engagement, enjoying the summer vising with their family and friends. "Wedding planning hasn't really started other than talking about what the couple would like when they do tie the knot" the source adds, explaining that Bieber and Baldwin are still enjoying their time as a newly engaged couple.

As the twosome continues to heat up, ET is taking a look back at their sizzling summer of love, and what comes next.

How It Started

It was friendship first for Bieber and Baldwin, who met nearly 10 years ago in 2009. The pair briefly dated in 2015 and 2016, and according to Baldwin, didn't speak for a while after that. In May 2018, however, she said they were finally friends again. It didn't take long for that friendship to turn into something more.

The couple appeared to rekindle their romance with a series of outings in June. They were spotted catching movies and heading out to clubs in Miami, Florida, together, before hopping on a jet to New York City, where coffee dates, steamy kisses and romantic dinners followed.

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away," a source told ET at the time. "They have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together."

The Engagement

Just one month later, Bieber popped the question, proposing to Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas on July 7. "Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now," a source told ET at the time, while they gushed over each other on social media.

"Hailey I'm soooo in love with with everything about you!" Bieber wrote on Instagram. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."

Baldwin replied on Twitter, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

Jack Solow of Solow & Co. Inc. Diamond Jewelers designed Baldwin's stunning and "special" ring, and told ET it's exactly "what Hailey wanted." "She wanted a gorgeous band with diamonds and that is what she got, one row of diamonds around the band and a sprinkle of diamonds in the gallery. The ring compliments the center stone," he said. "It was an expensive ring... he bought something special for her."

Where They Are Now

By August, Baldwin and Bieber appeared to hit a rough patch, as he was photographed looking visibly upset and crying while the two were out in New York City. But as the "Sorry" singer later explained, a real relationship is all about ups and downs.

When a paparazzo asked him to reassure fans that he's OK, he responded by holding up a copy of pastor Timothy Keller's book, The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God. The book is about what marriage should be according to the Bible.

"This," Bieber said, holding up the book for the cameras. "You got good days and you got bad days. It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

Faith has been an important aspect of the pair's relationship since the beginning, and they've been spotted attending church together often.

"Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he's never felt more sure about a woman in his life," a source previously told ET. "Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey."

"Justin and Hailey get along great, are on the same page about their faith and what they both want out of their future together," the source added. "It took some time for Justin and Hailey to get back together, but the couple knows it was worth the wait."

What Comes Next

While the pair have started to plan some details of their wedding, a source recently told ET that Bieber and Baldwin are in no rush to get married.

“The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they’ve been receiving to ‘enjoy the ride,’" the source added. "[They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever."

Some details they've worked out include keeping their wedding on the smaller side.

"Justin and Hailey have been telling friends they want to have a smaller wedding, with close family and friends, nothing too over the top," a source told ET. "The couple has discussed where they would have their wedding, in either Canada or somewhere in the States (NY or LA). They've thrown around the idea of having it in possibly both, but it's still the early stages of planning. Justin and Hailey are trying to enjoy the excitement of engagement before fully diving into wedding planning."

According to to Kim Basinger -- who is the ex-wife of Baldwin's uncle, Alec Baldwin, and the mother of her cousin, Ireland Baldwin -- Baldwin has already chosen her bridal party.

“[Hailey’s sister], Alaia, and Ireland, they’re in the wedding," she told Us Weekly. "So, believe me… it’s cool!"

For now, the two appear to be enjoying the ride. What's next after Bieber and Baldwin's summer of love? Probably cozy autumn date nights and even more PDA.

