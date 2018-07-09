Justin Bieber Meets Hailey Baldwin for the First Time in Resurfaced 2009 Clip

Never say never!

Who’da thought back in 2009 when a shy and seemingly embarrassed Hailey Baldwin first shook hands with Justin Bieber that one day he’d be slipping a rock on that finger? After the pair got engaged over the weekend, a throwback video of the couple meeting for the first time resurfaced online.

In the clip, Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin is chatting up the Biebs – and giving him a skateboarding video? – when he introduces his daughter. Hailey looks rather embarrassed by the interaction, the way only a dad can make his teenage daughter look.

Justin is sporting his OG swishy Bieber hair and has way too much energy for Hailey. But apparently these two have found a way to make it work.

While the pair were having a romantic Bahamas vacation on Saturday, the “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, popped the question to the 21-year-old model.

"Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now," a source previously told ET. "The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy. The two can’t stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together. The two have always had a great bond, and it is stronger now than ever."

The pair originally dated in 2015 before splitting up in early 2016. In fact, back in 2016 a fan tweeted a Vine of the couple meeting to Bieber and he retweeted it and replied, “Haha. Amazing.”

