Taraji P. Henson nailed the 2024 Met Gala dress code, "Garden of Time," on the head -- literally.

The Color Purple star stunned in custom SIMKHAI and accessorized with cherry blossom pins crowned on her updo. She and her designer, Jonathan Simkhai, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the carpet about how Simkhai made the actress' "dream come true."

Henson bloomed in elegance at Monday's gala, themed "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," benefiting the Met's Costume Institute. Her white, beaded gown featured a sweetheart neckline and nude corset.

But the real star of the show was the dress' massive train.

"This is my third time here and I've never done a huge, massive train. You know, backshot like that," Henson said, showing off her flowy train. "So, he made my dream come true."

Henson's hair was craftily composed by TYM Wallace, who was assisted by Albert Morrison.

On Instagram, Wallace said the look was inspired by Diana Ross and Minnie Riperton, and that preparation began about a week before the event.

The custom hair jewelry was designed by Erynn Santos and adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Henson's soft pink glam and glitzy jewelry helped her to shine on the steps. She also made a statement with long, matching nails by Temeka Jackson.

For the Hidden Figures star, her outfit was love at first sight. "We did a few sketches," she told ET. "I saw the sketch and I was like, 'I love it.'"

Henson also dished on how she prepares for the Met Gala.

Her beauty secret? "Sleep."

As for her plans after the event, she looked forward to "Eating!"

Anything in particular? Simply "Food!" Henson laughed and smiled.

As for what Henson ended up consuming, we don't know. But we do know that her Met Gala look ate.

