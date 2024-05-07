Why Ben Affleck Missed the 2024 Met Gala With Co-Chair Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez graced last night's Met Gala with her dazzling presence, but one notable absence did not go unnoticed.

Lopez took the red carpet by storm in a custom Schiaparelli gown that resembled butterfly wings. However, what caught the attention of many was her husband, Ben Affleck, missing fashion's biggest night.

A rep for Affleck tells ET the actor did not attend the Met Gala with Lopez because he was filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story star attended the exclusive New York City event, for which she was one of four celebrity co-chairs alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

Her dress, which showcased four butterfly wings, featured 2.5 million beads and took 800 hours to complete.

The actress, who paired the look with diamond accessories, a metallic clutch, and platform heels, opted to wear her hair in a high bun and keep her makeup bronzed and glowing.

While the couple had rekindled their romance when the Met Gala rolled around in 2021, they did not walk the carpet into the Metropolitan Museum of Art together. Rather, the pair opted for complementary outfits complete with face masks they kissed through inside the event.

The Accountant star and Lopez never attended the event together while dating in the early 2000s, and have yet to make their Met Gala debut. Even so, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in July 2022, nearly two decades after calling off their wedding, have supported each other personally and professionally this year.

In an exclusive interview with ET, J.Lo revealed that her hubby was one of the main reasons she decided to create more music and pursue filming the unique project for Prime Video, saying she felt a rush of inspiration thanks to her man. The film came in conjunction with her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, which dropped the same day.

"When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'" she shared with ET. "I was very, very inspired."

