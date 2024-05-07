A rose from Harlem has bloomed at the Met Gala. Teyana Taylor made a stunning entrance to this year's Met Gala on Monday, in a rose-red gown perfectly suited for the 2024 theme, "Garden of Time."

Taylor's gown featured a thigh-high slit and 1800s silhouette covered with red and black flowers and a lush red velvet train. She topped her look with an icy blonde updo and David Yurman jewelry, which included large gold dangle earrings and a thick gold bracelet.

The 33-year-old musician revealed to ET's Rachel Smith that the gown was originally for her super-secret sexy pre-Met Gala cabaret show over the weekend.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 Met Gala - John Shearer/WireImage

"It was originally for my burlesque show, you know, I had the whole rose theme," Taylor shared of her show, The Dirty Rose. "It was originally for that but then I ended up going a different way. At first, I was like, am I gonna be overwhelmed doing a concert and Met Gala so I was wishy-washy on if I wanted to you go. Then I woke up this morning and said, 'I feel good, my body ain't in four pieces; I'm going to the Met!'"

She added: "I can have my dress ready [then] my hairstylist got stuck on the flight. [I] had another one come through [and] did my hair in the sprinter."

According to TMZ, Taylor's cabaret show was a star-studded event attended by Colman Domingo, Glen Powell, Savannah James, Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma, Joan Smalls, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyrod Taylor, Lena Waithe, Imaan Hammam, Michael Braun and many more.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 Met Gala - Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The exclusive burlesque show was created and directed by Taylor, which she organized alongside WME, and held at the Paradise Club at The Times Square EDITION Hotel.

Even the singer's estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, couldn't deny that Taylor looked incredible wearing her burlesque costume at the Met Gala.

The former NBA basketball player, 33, appeared to praise his ex on social media with a cryptic post shared after Taylor arrived on the Met Gala carpet.

“Yeah you ate…but I ain’t tellin you that s---,” Shumpert wrote with a crying and angel emoji on X (formerly Twitter).

Taylor and Shumpert tied the knot in 2016. Together, the pair are parents of Iman "Junie" Shumpert, 8, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

It's been several months since the "Gonna Love Me" singer announced via a statement on Instagram that she and the former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard had separated after seven years of marriage.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Taylor wrote last September next to a picture of her and Shumpert dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World.

The A Thousand and One actress went on to shut down recent speculation that she and the former NBA star's marriage is ending as a result of cheating. "To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain’t one of the reasons for our departure," she added. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT."

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert with their daughters - Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features

Taylor's statement continued informing her followers that she and The Chi actor have decided to keep the news to themselves, ensuring a smooth process for their family.

"We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," she said. "The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹."

Two months later, Taylor similarly addressed reports that she had filed for divorce from Shumpert.

"These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” she wrote via a statement on Instagram at the time.

She went on to say that "protecting my family is one thing I've ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so."

"Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace," she concluded the post, adding, "Love y'all."

Teyana Taylor attends the 2024 Met Gala - Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Meanwhile, this year's Met Gala theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Max Hollein, CEO of The Met, said in a statement that the "innovative" exhibition -- and the accompanying star-studded annual fundraising gala -- was imagined to "push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment."

