Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have parted ways. On Sunday, the "Gonna Love Me" singer shared the news via a statement on Instagram.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Taylor wrote next to a picture of her and Shumpert dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World.

The A Thousand and One actress went on to shut down recent speculation that she and the former NBA star's marriage is ending as a result of cheating.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features

"To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain’t one of the reasons for our departure," she added. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT."

Taylor's statement continued informing her followers that she and The Chi actor have decided to keep the news to themselves, ensuring a smooth process for their family.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," she said. "The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹."

Shumpert has yet to speak out.

Taylor's news comes after rumors began circulating around the internet that the former basketball star was cheating on Taylor.

Fans also noticed that Taylor and Shumpert -- who were often public with their romance -- have not attended any events together and have not appeared on each other's social media in months. In June, the "Bare Wit Me" singer penned a special birthday message to Shumpert.

"Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…..Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My Bestfriend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half. Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift. One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Happy bday king! @imanshumpert 🌹🍾🥂," she wrote.

Taylor, 32, and Shumpert, 33, tied the knot in 2016. Together, the pair are parents of Iman "Junie" Shumpert, 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3.

In May, Taylor spoke to ET about Shumpert's support for her role in the remake of White Man Can't Jump.

"I'm not going to be married to who I'm married to and then like sign on to do a movie, [where] I gotta hear his mouth, you know what I'm saying?" she told ET.

The actress shared that Shumpert visited the White Men Can't Jump set while filming The Chi and gave his approval. In turn, she dished on his acting skills.

"Yeah, he's doing his thing, he's really killing it," she said proudly. "He's a few seasons in now, so he's been up and throughout The Chi. But he came to set a few times so I was like, 'Yo, y'all better show out. You better step it up!'"

RELATED CONTENT: