Doja Cat turned heads again as she stepped out for a 2024 Met Gala after-party, leaving little to the imagination. The 28-year-old rapper, known for her bold fashion choices, opted for daring looks throughout the night, showing off lots of skin.

After causing a stir at the Met Gala itself in a see-through cotton shirt dress, Doja Cat continued to make waves at nightclub mogul Richie Akiva's bash at Casa Cirpriani in New York City where she was spotted kissing Guram Gvasalia, the creative director for Vetements.

Flaunting her figure in a completely sheer crop top and tights ensemble, she proudly went braless, revealing the results of her breast reduction surgery.

Guram Gvasalia and Doja Cat at Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party held at Casa Cipriani on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. - Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

In 2023, the artist underwent breast reduction and liposuction surgery, reducing her bust size to 32C. She had previously shared details of her surgery journey with fans, including a tweet where she humorously mentioned getting her "t*tties done and my cl*t bedazzled."

Throughout the evening, Doja Cat sported multiple attention-grabbing looks, including an oversized wet T-shirt reminiscent of just-got-out-of-the-shower vibes.

Doja wore a soaking wet T-shirt dress by Vetements. Taking the carpet -- and being sure to not put too much on display -- the rapper covered her chest area as she walked up the green stairs inside the gala.

Doja Cat Met Gala 2024 - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Paying homage to the theme, "The Garden of Time," the 28-year-old told ET she thought outside the box when it came to her floral of choice.

"I know that people were going to do flowers, so my flower of choice was the most-used flower and it's cotton, and so I wanted to do a white T-shirt because a white T-shirt is timeless and felt very poetic and I knew it wasn't really going to blend in. I really don't like to blend in."

And yes, she was literally soaked.

"I'm actually wet right now," she told ET. "I'm not supposed to give the secret but it's hair gel. It's all hair gel and it's all over."

She continued, "I'm performing, it's a show tonight. I'm probably going to sit in the chair wet all night."

Doja Cat 2024 Met Gala - Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Before arriving at the venue, the GRAMMY-winning singer was spotted leaving her hotel, alongside Vetements designer, Gvasalia. The "Say So" singer wore a white towel -- that stopped slightly above her knees as she got into the car. Completing the look, the songstress rocked a matching wrapped towel on her head.

Taking the look to the next level, the "Paint The Town Red" rapper's black mascara dripped down her face and onto her neckline -- met by a diamond chain.

Doja has been taking New York by storm recently, stepping out in a Vetements white bed sheet dress and black G-string thong over the weekend. She then donned an entirely sheer plastic bag look while heading to get ready for the gala.

Doja's latest appearance follows 2023, where she paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld dressed as a bedazzled cat on the red carpet. Her hooded Oscar de la Renta look featured a cat-ear silhouette and feathered train that was punctuated by cat eye, mouth and nose makeup. Taking her look to the level, Doja meowed her way through the red carpet.

