Lana Del Rey seems to be friends with both Taylor Swift and Aimee… err, Kim Kardashian. The 38-year-old songstress attended the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night and clearly wasn't picking a side in the ongoing feud between Taylor and Kim.

Dressed in a wild Alexander McQueen look, Lana spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Calling pal Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, "beautiful," the "Summertime Sadness" singer also named her favorite track off the 31-song album.

"It's the one, 'Whose Afraid of Little Old Me,' whatever that title was," Lana tells ET.

Lana Del Rey arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Lana and Taylor collaborated on the track "Snow on the Beach" of Taylor's Midnights album. Taylor previously called the performer "one of the best musical artists ever."

The singer-songwriters also walked the red carpet at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards together this year and attended the Super Bowl together to cheer on Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, and Jack Antonoff behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 4, 2024. - Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

But on Monday, Lana cozied up to another longtime friend — Kim. The pals met at the top of the stairs, doing a joint interview for Vogue with interviewer Lala Anthony.

Kim and Lana bonded during the interview over including their families in their big moments.

"That's something we always talk about is having our family close no matter what really has kept us super grounded," Kim shared.

Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Getty Images

Lana and Kim go way back. In 2014, Lana performed at Kim's wedding rehearsal dinner to now-ex Kanye West at Versailles in France. Lana also recently posed for a Valentine's Day-themed SKIMs campaign.

Despite Lana's conflicting friendships, tensions between Taylor and Kim appear to remain at an all-time high. Swifties were quick to notice the seemingly pointed capitalization on Taylor's new diss track, "thanK you aIMee," about a high school bully, connecting the dots to presume that the track was about Kim.

The song had led to a renewed backlash against the reality star, who attended the Netflix roast of Tom Brady on Sunday, where she was loudly booed on stage.

In a December profile for Time, Taylor spoke out against a 2016 incident in which Kim released an edited video of Taylor speaking to Kanye on the phone about his song "Famous," seemingly approving of the track that she later publicly called out.

Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. - Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life," she told the mag. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."

It was later revealed that Taylor had never heard the part of the song where Kanye referred to her as "that b**ch."

Last month, a source opened up to ET about Kim's reaction to "thanK you aIMee."

"Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee.' She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago," the source shared at the time, adding, "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."

