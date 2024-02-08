Lana Del Rey wasn't feeling sadness during Sunday night's 66th annual GRAMMYs!

On Wednesday, the "Say Yes to Heaven" singer took to the comments on Instagram to debunk the chatter around the facial expressions she made while inside the ceremony.

Social media particularly picked up on the moment where Taylor Swift asked her to come onstage, as she accepted the Album of the Year award -- which Del Rey was nominated for as well for her album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

"I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up," the "A&W" singer wrote. "I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Del Rey was also nominated in four other categories that evening, bringing her total to five nominations.

Del Rey had an eventful night as she watched the show and sat in the audience with Swift -- who took home two awards during music's biggest night. Del Rey and Swift posed together on the red carpet, and then inside the ceremony at their table. Del Rey also got some fun pictures with Boygenius.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Del Rey took to Instagram to share some of the evening's special moments, including a gif of her standing up and clapping after it was announced that Swift had won.

The "Doin' Time" songstress isn't the only person who had to explain their facial expressions during the GRAMMYs.

Kelsea Ballerini also took to Instagram to explain the face she made, as she lost the Best Country Album award. The "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" singer explained the duality of her emotions, after fans took to social media to analyze her reaction to Lainey Wilson's win.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

"Ohhhh yall," she began the typed message on her Instagram Story. "You can be bummed for your loss and happy for somebody else's win at the same time. Two things can be true and both hold valid and valuable space."

She continued, "The face reading and reaction analysis is unnecessary and hurtful to everyone. A woman's win is a team win. Write about that instead."

RELATED CONTENT: