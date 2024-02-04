Lana Del Rey and Quavo Spotted Out Together at Pre-GRAMMYs Party

Lana Del Rey and Quavo have officially set off "new couple" alert vibes during music's biggest weekend.

The "Candy Necklace" songstress and "Bad and Boujee" rapper were spotted looking a bit couple-ish while hitting up The Fleur Room Saturday night in West Hollywood, California, for a pre-GRAMMYs party. The 38-year-old singer donned a black floor-length gown with black pumps and a black necklace that she also wore to Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs party at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old rapper kept things casual (but pricey!) in a white Prada T-shirt and ripped jeans. He accessorized the look with ice on ice on ice on ice -- diamond chains, diamond-encrusted Jesus pendant, diamond bracelets and a diamond-heavy watch.

While there was no PDA as they walked into the celebrity hot spot on Sunset Boulevard, the Daily Mail reported that they were seen looking happy as they entered the party together. A source told the outlet that they were also seen laughing together in the back of a chauffeured vehicle.

ET has reached out to reps for Del Rey and Quavo for comment.

Del Rey has previously been linked to Axl Rose and G-Eazy. Quavo's also served as one-half of famous couples. He's previously been linked to Karrueche Tran and, most recently, Saweetie.

Del Rey is nominated for five GRAMMYs, including Album of the Year for Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and Song of the Year for "A&W." She'll be sitting with Taylor Swift for Sunday's festivities.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

